HAMILTON — Joe Zuger, a former player and general manager for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, had died. He was 84.

The team announced his death in a news release tonight.

Zuger played 10 seasons (1962-71) in Hamilton as a quarterback, defensive back and punter.

The Homestead, Pa., native helped the Ticats capture three Grey Cups (1963, 1964 and 1967) while earning Grey Cup Most Valuable Player honours in 1967.

After retiring from playing, Zuger joined Hamilton's front office and was named general manager in 1981.

He remained in that role for over a decade, and oversaw the club’s 1986 Grey Cup championship team.

Zuger was inducted into the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour in 2007.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.