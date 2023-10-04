The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday that former wide receiver Chad Owens will be signing a one-day contract to retire with the Argonauts, who are celebrating their 150th season.

Owens played in 89 games across six seasons with the Boatmen (2010-15) after being acquired by them in a deal with the Montreal Alouettes in 2010.

Nicknamed "The Flying Hawaiian," the Honolulu, Hawaii, native helped the Double Blue capture a Grey Cup title, set the record for most all-purpose yards in a regular season with 3,863 and win the CFL's Most Outstanding Player Award all in the same 2012 season.

A four-time CFL All-Star (2010-2012, 2014), the University of Hawaii product was also an East Division All-Star in five straight seasons (2010-2014).

Owens owns the top three total return yard seasons in Argos' history, most receiving yards in a playoff game with 207, most combined yards in a single game (402) and is second all-time in return touchdowns (9), career return yards (10,286), career punt return yards (4,007), punt return yards in a season (1,060) and is third all-time in Argos' history in combined yards with 15,487.