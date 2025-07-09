Former rush end/linebacker Tyrone Jones will be added to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Ring of Honour in a ceremony at the Banjo Bowl against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sept. 6, the team announced on Wednesday.

Jones, who died in 2008 at the age of 46, will be the 17th name added to the Ring of Honour, which celebrates players and historical figures that helped build the team.

Jones' 98 career sacks over eight seasons in Winnipeg still rank as the top in franchise history. He helped guide the team to two Grey Cup titles (1984, 1990), was named Grey Cup MVP in 1984 and was named Most Outstanding defensive Player in 1985.

His four sacks in the 1984 Grey Cup set a record at the time, and his 20.5 sacks in 1985 set a team record, which was later eclipsed by Elfrid Payton with 22 in 1993.

Jones was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

“Tyrone Jones is a very deserving addition to the Winnipeg Football Club’s Ring of Honour,” said Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller in a release. “He was an integral part of the Blue Bombers success in the 1980s/early 1990s as an exceptional defender and vocal leader.

“The Winnipeg Football Club is thrilled to add his name to its Ring of Honour.”

Jones was survived by three sons.

“I was just a baby when he played football and never got the chance to see him play,” said Tyler Livingston, one of his sons. “I have seen clips and videos that he had shared with me over the years, and I know from James West that those were good times in Winnipeg.

“The Blue Bombers, that’s all I used to hear about from my dad. I still tell people to this day that my father is in the hall of fame in Canada for football, so to be added to the Blue Bombers Ring of Honour makes me even more proud of him.”