Full breakdown of Canadian Football League talent
Where does Canadian Football League talent come from – be it here in Canada or south of the border?
The complete breakdown compiled by Dave Naylor:
NCAA Programs
NCAA FBS Division I (192)
American Athletic Conference (16)
Memphis – 5
Alabama-Birmingham – 1
Texas San Antonio – 1
North Texas -- 2
Rice – 1
East Carolina -- 1
Florida Atlantic -- 1
UNC Charlotte – 1
South Florida – 1
Temple – 1
Tulane – 1
ACC (31)
Pitt – 1
East Carolina – 3
Boston College – 1
Louisville -- 1
North Carolina State -- 1
California – 3
Wake Forest – 5
Virginia Tech – 3
Virgina – 2
Florida State – 2
Duke – 1
Syracuse – 2
Miami – 2
North Carolina -- 3
Stanford – 1
Big 10 (24)
Purdue – 1
Ohio State -- 4
Nebraska -- 3
Illinois – 2
Rutgers – 1
Minnesota – 1
Maryland – 1
UCLA – 3
Indiana -- 3
Oregon – 5
Big 12 (30)
TCU – 1
Baylor -- 4
BYU - 1
Utah – 1
Central Florida -- 1
Houston – 5
West Virginia – 1
Colorado – 1
Oklahoma State – 2
Cincinnati – 4
Texas Tech – 4
Iowa State – 1
Kansas State – 2
Arizona – 2
Conference USA (10)
Florida International – 3
UTEP – 1
New Mexico State -- 2
Western Kentucky – 3
LA Tech -- 1
Ivy League (2)
Dartmouth – 1
Colgate – 1
Mid-American Conference (16)
Bowling Green -- 2
Eastern Michigan – 2
Ohio – 2
Ball State – 1
Kent State – 3
Central Michigan – 1
Toledo – 2
Buffalo – 2
Miami of Ohio – 1
Mountain West (20)
San Diego State – 1
Wyoming – 2
Hawaii – 3
UNLV – 3
Colorado State -- 1
New Mexico -- 1
Fresno State -- 4
San Jose State – 1
Boise State – 1
Nevada – 3
Pac-12 (4)
Oregon State – 3
Washington State – 1
SEC (18)
Missouri – 1
Oklahoma -- 2
Tennessee -- 2
Mississippi – 3
Texas – 1
Mississippi State – 3
Texas A&M – 1
Vanderbilt – 1
Kentucky – 1
Florida – 2
Alabama – 1
Sun Belt (14)
South Alabama – 1
Marshall – 1
Georgia Southern – 1
Arkansas State – 2
Georgia State – 2
Troy – 1
James Madison – 1
LA Monroe – 2
Coastal Carolina – 1
Texas State – 1
Arkansas State – 1
Independent (7)
Notre Dame – 3
Uconn – 3
Umass – 1
NCAA Division I -- FCS (59)
Big Sky (11)
Eastern Washington – 1
Sacramento State – 2
Northern Arizona – 1
Portland State – 1
Eastern Washington -- 1
Idaho – 1
Cal-Davis – 1
Montana -- 1
Maine – 1
New Hampshire – 1
Coastal Athletic Association (5)
Richmond -- 1
Stonybrook – 1
William & Mary – 1
Maine – 1
New Hampshire – 1
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (2)
Delaware State – 2 ‘
Missouri Valley (11)
North Dakota – 5
South Dakota – 2
Northern Iowa – 1
Indiana State – 1
Illinois State – 1
South Dakota State – 1
Northeastern Conference (3)
Long Island – 1
Bryant – 1
Wagner – 1
Ohio Valley Conference (3)
Tenn-Martin – 1
Murray State – 1
Tennessee State – 1
Patriot League (1)
Holy Cross – 1
Pioneer League (1)
Butler – 1
Southern Conference (3)
Wofford – 1
Western Carolina – 1
Southeastern Louisiana – 1
Southland Conference (6)
Incarnate Word – 1
East Texas A&M Commerce – 1
Lamar -- 1
McNeese State -- 1
Stephen F. Austin – 1
Chatanooga – 1
Southwestern Athletic Conference (4)
Alabama A&M – 1
Jackson State – 1
Bethune-Cookman – 1
Arkansas Pine-Bluff -- 1
United Athletic Conference (9)
West Georgia -- 3
Eastern Kentucky – 1
Tarleton State – 1
West Georgia – 2
Austin Pea – 1
Southern Utah – 1
Division II (18)
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (1)
Virginia Union – 1
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (3)
Grand Valley State – 1
Truman State – 1
Davenport – 1
Great Midwest Athletic Conference (2)
Tiffin – 1
Ashland – 1
Gulf South Conference (1)
Delta State – 1
Heart of America Conference (1)
Peru State College – 1
Lone Star Conference (1)
West Texas A&M – 1
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Football (3)
Central Missouri – 1
Washburn – 1
Northwest Missouri State – 1
Northern Sun Conference (3)
Minnesota State – Mondato – 2
Bimidji State – 1
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (1)
Fort Valley State – 1
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (2)
Clarion – 1
Edinboro -- 1
Division III (6)
New England Small College Athletic Conference (1)
Trinity – 1
Empire 8 (1)
Courtland State – 1
.
Southern Athletic Conference (1)
Rhodes – 1
Conference of New England (1)
Western New England – 1
Liberty Conference (1)
Ithica College – 1
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (1)
Wisconsin-Lacrosse – 1
NAIA (1)
Keiser University – 1
U Sports Programs – 152 Players
Quebec (36)
Montreal – 14
Laval – 12
Sherbrooke -- 4
Concordia -- 4
McGill -- 2
Canada West (49)
Calgary – 11
Alberta – 10
Sask – 9
Regina – 8
UBC -- 8
Manitoba – 3
Ontario (58)
Guelph – 12
Laurier – 11
Western – 7
Carleton – 5
Queen’s – 5
Waterloo – 5
Ottawa -- 4
Windsor – 3
McMaster -- 3
Toronto – 2
York -- 1
Atlantic (14)
Saint Mary’s -- 6
St. FX – 3
Mt. A -- 2
Acadia – 2
Bishop’s -- 1
*There five players on opening week rosters who reached the CFL directly from junior football (CJFL).