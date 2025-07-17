Full breakdown of Canadian Football League talent

Where does Canadian Football League talent come from – be it here in Canada or south of the border?

The complete breakdown compiled by Dave Naylor:

NCAA Programs

NCAA FBS Division I (192)

American Athletic Conference (16)

Memphis – 5

Alabama-Birmingham – 1

Texas San Antonio – 1

North Texas -- 2

Rice – 1

East Carolina -- 1

Florida Atlantic -- 1

UNC Charlotte – 1

South Florida – 1

Temple – 1

Tulane – 1

ACC (31)

Pitt – 1

East Carolina – 3

Boston College – 1

Louisville -- 1

North Carolina State -- 1

California – 3

Wake Forest – 5

Virginia Tech – 3

Virgina – 2

Florida State – 2

Duke – 1

Syracuse – 2

Miami – 2

North Carolina -- 3

Stanford – 1

Big 10 (24)

Purdue – 1

Ohio State -- 4

Nebraska -- 3

Illinois – 2

Rutgers – 1

Minnesota – 1

Maryland – 1

UCLA – 3

Indiana -- 3

Oregon – 5

Big 12 (30)

TCU – 1

Baylor -- 4

BYU - 1

Utah – 1

Central Florida -- 1

Houston – 5

West Virginia – 1

Colorado – 1

Oklahoma State – 2

Cincinnati – 4

Texas Tech – 4

Iowa State – 1

Kansas State – 2

Arizona – 2

Conference USA (10)

Florida International – 3

UTEP – 1

New Mexico State -- 2

Western Kentucky – 3

LA Tech -- 1

Ivy League (2)

Dartmouth – 1

Colgate – 1

Mid-American Conference (16)

Bowling Green -- 2

Eastern Michigan – 2

Ohio – 2

Ball State – 1

Kent State – 3

Central Michigan – 1

Toledo – 2

Buffalo – 2

Miami of Ohio – 1

Mountain West (20)

San Diego State – 1

Wyoming – 2

Hawaii – 3

UNLV – 3

Colorado State -- 1

New Mexico -- 1

Fresno State -- 4

San Jose State – 1

Boise State – 1

Nevada – 3

Pac-12 (4)

Oregon State – 3

Washington State – 1

SEC (18)

Missouri – 1

Oklahoma -- 2

Tennessee -- 2

Mississippi – 3

Texas – 1

Mississippi State – 3

Texas A&M – 1

Vanderbilt – 1

Kentucky – 1

Florida – 2

Alabama – 1

Sun Belt (14)

South Alabama – 1

Marshall – 1

Georgia Southern – 1

Arkansas State – 2

Georgia State – 2

Troy – 1

James Madison – 1

LA Monroe – 2

Coastal Carolina – 1

Texas State – 1

Arkansas State – 1

Independent (7)

Notre Dame – 3

Uconn – 3

Umass – 1

NCAA Division I -- FCS (59)

Big Sky (11)

Eastern Washington – 1

Sacramento State – 2

Northern Arizona – 1

Portland State – 1

Eastern Washington -- 1

Idaho – 1

Cal-Davis – 1

Montana -- 1

Maine – 1

New Hampshire – 1

Coastal Athletic Association (5)

Richmond -- 1

Stonybrook – 1

William & Mary – 1

Maine – 1

New Hampshire – 1

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (2)

Delaware State – 2 ‘

Missouri Valley (11)

North Dakota – 5

South Dakota – 2

Northern Iowa – 1

Indiana State – 1

Illinois State – 1

South Dakota State – 1

Northeastern Conference (3)

Long Island – 1

Bryant – 1

Wagner – 1

Ohio Valley Conference (3)

Tenn-Martin – 1

Murray State – 1

Tennessee State – 1

Patriot League (1)

Holy Cross – 1

Pioneer League (1)

Butler – 1

Southern Conference (3)

Wofford – 1

Western Carolina – 1

Southeastern Louisiana – 1

Southland Conference (6)

Incarnate Word – 1

East Texas A&M Commerce – 1

Lamar -- 1

McNeese State -- 1

Stephen F. Austin – 1

Chatanooga – 1

Southwestern Athletic Conference (4)

Alabama A&M – 1

Jackson State – 1

Bethune-Cookman – 1

Arkansas Pine-Bluff -- 1

United Athletic Conference (9)

West Georgia -- 3

Eastern Kentucky – 1

Tarleton State – 1

West Georgia – 2

Austin Pea – 1

Southern Utah – 1

Division II (18)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (1)

Virginia Union – 1

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (3)

Grand Valley State – 1

Truman State – 1

Davenport – 1

Great Midwest Athletic Conference (2)

Tiffin – 1

Ashland – 1

Gulf South Conference (1)

Delta State – 1

Heart of America Conference (1)

Peru State College – 1

Lone Star Conference (1)

West Texas A&M – 1

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Football (3)

Central Missouri – 1

Washburn – 1

Northwest Missouri State – 1

Northern Sun Conference (3)

Minnesota State – Mondato – 2

Bimidji State – 1

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (1)

Fort Valley State – 1

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (2)

Clarion – 1

Edinboro -- 1

Division III (6)

New England Small College Athletic Conference (1)

Trinity – 1

Empire 8 (1)

Courtland State – 1

.

Southern Athletic Conference (1)

Rhodes – 1

Conference of New England (1)

Western New England – 1

Liberty Conference (1)

Ithica College – 1

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (1)

Wisconsin-Lacrosse – 1

NAIA (1)

Keiser University – 1

U Sports Programs – 152 Players

Quebec (36)

Montreal – 14

Laval – 12

Sherbrooke -- 4

Concordia -- 4

McGill -- 2

Canada West (49)

Calgary – 11

Alberta – 10

Sask – 9

Regina – 8

UBC -- 8

Manitoba – 3

Ontario (58)

Guelph – 12

Laurier – 11

Western – 7

Carleton – 5

Queen’s – 5

Waterloo – 5

Ottawa -- 4

Windsor – 3

McMaster -- 3

Toronto – 2

York -- 1

Atlantic (14)

Saint Mary’s -- 6

St. FX – 3

Mt. A -- 2

Acadia – 2

Bishop’s -- 1

*There five players on opening week rosters who reached the CFL directly from junior football (CJFL).