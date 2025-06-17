TORONTO - Defensive back Adrian Green, receiver Nic Demski and the Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive line all earned CFL honour roll awards Tuesday.

Green, of the Calgary Stampeders, posted a grade of 87.4 (59 snaps) and coverage grade of 87.6 (48 snaps) in his club's 29-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts. Green had two interceptions, returning one 40 yards for his first career touchdown.

Demski earned offensive player honours with a grade of 81.0 from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 34-20 win over the B.C. Lions. He had four catches on five targets for 53 yards and two TDs.

Saskatchewan's offensive line had an overall grade of 69.5 in its 28-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The top-three performers were Jermarcus Hardrick (74.4), Logan Ferland (70.8) and Jacob Brammer (66.2), with Montreal's Pier-Olivier Lestage (76.6) earning individual honours.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

The other winners included: Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler (79.6); Bombers running back Matthew Peterson (76.4); Montreal defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (84.4); Ottawa linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (79.5); Bombers returner Trey Vaval (67.3); Montreal kicker Jose Maltos (78.9); and Redblacks special-teams player Bennett Williams (91.1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.