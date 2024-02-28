Grey Cup-winning defensive end Craig Roh has died at the age of 33, his wife announced on social media on Wednesday.

Roh had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

This is @mrschelsearoh, Craig’s wife. I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th. Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the… — Craig Roh (@craigroh) February 28, 2024

"I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," Chelsea Roh wrote. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could."

A native of Scottsdale, AZ, Roh spent spent five seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2015 to 2019, winning the Grey Cup in his final season with the Bombers.

For his career, the Michigan product recorded 100 defensive tackles and 34.0 sacks in 73 career games.