Former Grey Cup-winning quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Edmonton Elks, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Hearing that McLeod Bethel Thompson has agreed to a 1 year deal with the #Elks. It’s a significant deal that could reach 500k with incentives, meaning he would be the starter. @SportsCentre pic.twitter.com/eX5oxdsXlS — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 6, 2024

Lalji adds that the deal could reach $500K with incentives.

The 35-year-old Californian spent last season in the United States Football League with the New Orleans Breakers, leading the league with 2,433 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 10 games.

Prior to head down south, Bethel-Thompson quarterbacked the Toronto Argonauts to their first Grey Cup championship since 2017 with their win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022.

Bethel-Thompson threw for a league-best 4,731 yards and 23 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

