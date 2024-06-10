The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to their practice roster, it was announced Monday.

Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Alabama pivot Tua Tagovailoa.

The 24-year-old played 41 games over four seasons at the University of Maryland, completing 67.1 per cent of his passes for a total of 11,256 yards and 89 total touchdowns, 76 of them passing. He played his first college season at Alabama in 2019 before transferring to the Terrapins to begin the 2020 season.

Tagovailoa threw 25 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions while completing 66.4 per cent of his passes in 12 games last season.

He is the Big Ten's all-time leader in passing yards and completion percentage and holds Maryland records in yards passing, total touchdowns and completions (328).

The Ticats opened their 2024 season with a 32-24 loss to the Stampeders in Calgary over the weekend.