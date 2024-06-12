The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the signing of nationals Benoit Marion, a defensive lineman, and defensive back Siriman Bagayogo on Wednesday.

Marion, 28, played in last week's season opener with the Toronto Argonauts, where he recorded one tackle on special teams.

The 6'5", 250-pound native of Montreal has played four seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts, where he's suited up in 32 games and recorded 19 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.

He was originally drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in the third round of the 2020 CFL Draft, 25th overall.

Bagayogo, 26, suited up in 14 regular season games with the BC Lions last season, recording nine tackles. He also played in two playoff games, where he registered two tackles on special teams.

The native of Bois-Des-Filion, Que., was selected in the second round, 14th overall, in the 2023 CFL Draft by the Lions.

The Tiger-Cats lost their season opener 32-24 against the Calgary Stampeders. They battle the Saskatchewan Roughriders next in their home opener on Sunday.