The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and linebacker/defensive back Reggie Stubblefield have agreed to a three-year deal, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

The 26-year-old spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes.

Stubblefield played just one game in 2024 after sustaining an ACL injury in the first week of the season. In 14 career CFL games, he has 42 defensive tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He won a Grey Cup with the Als in 2023.

The Lubbock, Texas native was Montreal's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2023.