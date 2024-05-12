Quarterback Taylor Powell signed a one-year contract extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team announced on Sunday.

Powell, 25, was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign, but the contract keeps him with the team until the end of 2025.

The Fayetteville, Ark. native played in 16 games for the Tiger-Cats last year, where he threw for 2,283 yards with 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Powell was forced into action after Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz both dealt with injuries last year.

Mitchell, who is a two-time CFL MVP, signed with the Tiger-Cats ahead of last season, but appeared in just six games for his new team. A fractured leg forced the 34-year-old to miss nine games midway through the season last year.

Mitchell was spotted wearing a walking boot at the opening quarterbacks session last Wednesday, and TSN's Matthew Scianitti noted that the boot was worn on the same leg that Mitchell injured last season. That injury required surgery to correct.

The veteran QB restructured his contract in the off-season, with TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reporting in January that changes included some protection for the Tiger-Cats in case of injury.

Hamilton will play their first preseason game on May 25 against the Ottawa Redblacks.