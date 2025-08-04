Hamilton Tiger-Cats betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Here is a look at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.

--

Hamilton Tiger-Cats game log

Week Opponent ML Odds Result Spread 1 BC +176 L L +4.5 2 Saskatchewan +122 L L +2.5 4 Winnipeg +116 W W +3.0 5 Toronto -192 W W -4.5 7 Ottawa -120 W W +1.5 8 BC +134 W W +3.5 9 Edmonton -245 W L -4.5

-----

Record: 5-2

Against the Spread Record: 4-3

Next Game: Week 10 vs. BC Lions