Hamilton Tiger-Cats betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Here is a look at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season. 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats game log

Week Opponent  ML Odds Result Spread
1 BC +176 L L +4.5
2 Saskatchewan +122 L L +2.5
4 Winnipeg +116 W W +3.0
5 Toronto -192 W W -4.5
7 Ottawa -120 W W +1.5
8 BC +134 W W +3.5
9 Edmonton -245 W L -4.5
-----
 

Record: 5-2

Against the Spread Record: 4-3

Next Game: Week 10 vs. BC Lions

 

