Hamilton Tiger-Cats betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds
Published
Here is a look at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats game log
|Week
|Opponent
|ML Odds
|Result
|Spread
|1
|BC
|+176
|L
|L +4.5
|2
|Saskatchewan
|+122
|L
|L +2.5
|4
|Winnipeg
|+116
|W
|W +3.0
|5
|Toronto
|-192
|W
|W -4.5
|7
|Ottawa
|-120
|W
|W +1.5
|8
|BC
|+134
|W
|W +3.5
|9
|Edmonton
|-245
|W
|L -4.5
Record: 5-2
Against the Spread Record: 4-3
Next Game: Week 10 vs. BC Lions