The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have brought back former All-Star wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., the team announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old played in 13 games last season for the Edmonton Elks, catching 39 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns.

Dunbar began his CFL career with Hamilton in 2021, making the East All-Star Team in 2022. He played in 29 total regular season games and three postseason contests with the club over two seasons, tallying 116 receptions for 1,630 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A native of New Orleans, Dunbar spent part of 2024 with the United Football League's Houston Roughnecks. He also appeared in one game for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 and spent time with the Denver Broncos in 2019.

Dunbar played collegiately at the University of Houston from 2014 to 2017.