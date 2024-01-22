The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they have signed Canadian fullback Felix Garand-Gauthier to a two-year deal.

Garand-Gauthier, 28, suited up in 18 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, posting six receptions for 54 yards while adding five special teams tackles.

The native of Mirabel, Que., has played 46 games over his three seasons with the Black and Gold (2021-23), registering 15 receptions for 244 yards while adding 23 total tackles, including 21 special teams tackles.

Garand-Gauthier was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft after spending two seasons (2018-19) at Laval University.