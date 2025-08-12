The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were missing two members of their secondary at practice on Tuesday, as Stavros Katsantonis and Jamal Peters were both unable to participate due to injuries, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.

Katsantonis is dealing with a right ankle injury, while Peters got treatment for a neck injury in the team's 41-38 loss to the BC Lions in overtime on Thursday.

Katsantonis, 28, has appeared in all nine games at safety for the Tiger-Cats this year, totalling 38 tackles and three interceptions.

The 28-year-old Peters has also started all nine games for Hamilton in his second season with the team, registering 36 tackles with three interceptions.

Peters was an All-Star a season ago, and helped the Toronto Argonauts win the 2022 Grey Cup.

Speaking after practice, Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich indicated that both players could be considered game-time decisions and he would not rule either player out for their matchup against the CFL-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday at this time.

While Hamilton leads the East Division at 6-3 after 10 weeks, the defence has struggled at times this year - especially in two games against the Lions over the last three weeks, where they surrendered 33 and 41 points.

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns in the come-from-behind victory on Thursday.

The Tiger-Cats are sixth in the CFL in pass defence, allowing 275.7 yards per game entering Week 11.