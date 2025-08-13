Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a tough challenge in trying to resume their winning ways.

Hamilton (6-3) had its six-game win streak snapped last week with a 41-38 overtime loss to the B.C. Lions. The Ticats visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Not only is this contest a battle between division leaders but the Riders are coming off a bye week. The Ticats are hurting with safety Stavros Katsantonis (calf), cornerback Jamal Peters (neck), returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. (shoulder) and fullback Ante Milanovic-Litre (hamstring) among their walking wounded.

Mitchell registered his CFL-high seventh 300-yard game versus B.C., completing 23-of-33 passes for 305 yards and three TDs. B.C.'s Nathan Rourke threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.

When Wooden was hurt, receiver Tim White stepped into the return game and was impressive, accumulating 223 combined yards (five catches for 84 yards, a two-yard run, four kickoff returns for 89 yards, three punt returns for 37 yards and an 11-yard missed field goal return). But former Ticat Dewayne Hendrix recovered White's fumble to end Hamilton's opening overtime possession, paving the way for Sean Whyte's game-winning 19-yard field goal.

Hamilton is 2-3 versus the West Division this season, but a stellar 4-1 on the road.

Mitchell remains the CFL leader in passing yards (2,856) and touchdowns (21) with Hamilton leading the league in offensive points (28.8 per game) and offensive TDs (27). Saskatchewan counters with a defence that's second in fewest offensive points (21.8) and third in fewest offensive touchdowns allowed (19).

Saskatchewan has won three straight and is 4-0 versus East Division rivals. The Riders are 3-1 at Mosaic Stadium. Starter Trevor Harris has completed 75.2 per cent of his passes this season with 13 TDs and just four interceptions.

More importantly, the Riders are 6-1 with Harris under centre.

The Riders are second overall in net offence (398 yards per game) and third in rushing (110.5). Veteran A.J. Ouellette (564 yards, 5.3-yard average, three TDs) anchors Saskatchewan's ground attack.

Hamilton's defence ranks eighth in offensive yards allowed (376.7 per game) and rushing yards per attempt (5.5) and seventh versus the run (102.8). However, the Ticats have allowed a CFL-low eight TD passes.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Ottawa Redblacks versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday night)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (4-4) come off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Calgary on Rene Paredes' late 40-yard field goal. It followed Sergio Castillo's record-tying 63-yard boot. Running back Brady Oliveira led the home team in rushing (12 carries, 68 yards) and receiving (nine catches, 100 yards).

Dru Brown comes off a career-high five TD passes in rallying Ottawa (3-6) past Toronto 46-42 last week for its second straight win. But linebacker Frankie Griffin (wrist) and defensive backs Amari Henderson (knee) and Alijah McGhee (ankle) won't play while receiver Keelan White (ankle), safety Bennett Williams (hamstring) and defensive lineman Cleyon Laing (knee) are all game-time decisions. Gavin Heslop (thigh) does return to start at cornerback.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Toronto Argonauts versus Edmonton Elks (Friday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks (2-6) downed Montreal 23-22 last week for their first road victory. Former Alouette Cody Fajardo's 15-yard TD strike to Kaion Julien-Grant with 20 seconds remaining was the decisive play. He finished 27-of-38 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns but the Elks defence is last overall in offensive yards (402.9 per game), passing (307.5) and offensive points allowed (28.4).

Toronto (2-7) is the CFL's worst rushing squad (50.3 yards), but Nick Arbuckle is second overall in passing (2,651 yards) and TDs (16). He threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns last week versus Ottawa but defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield Jr. (hamstring), receivers Damonte Coxie (shoulder) and DaVaris Daniels (hip) and linebacker Cam Judge (knee) are all ailing.

Pick: Edmonton.

Montreal Alouettes versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, the Lions (4-5) look to reach the .500 mark with a second straight victory. Rourke was stellar last week, but so were running back James Butler (14 carries for 85 yards and a TD, four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown) and receivers Justin McInnis (eight catches, 159 yards) and Ayden Eberhardt (three receptions, 120 yards). However, B.C. is just 1-3 at home.

Caleb Evans will start at quarterback for Montreal (5-4) with veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson (elbow) going on the six-game injured list. The Als signed veteran QB Cameron Dukes this week for depth. The Alouettes are 3-1 on the road but just 1-4 minus starter Davis Alexander (hamstring). Defensive lineman Isaac-Adeyemi-Berglund had three sacks last week versus Edmonton to take the league lead with seven.

Pick: B.C.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall: 24-15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.