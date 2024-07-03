HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hired Dennis McKnight as their special-teams co-ordinator Wednesday.

The move comes a day after the CFL club and former special-teams co-ordinator Paul Boudreau parted ways.

McKnight returns to Hamilton, originally joining the club as special-teams co-ordinator in 2017 before serving as an offensive-line coach in 2018-19. McKnight, a 64-year-old Dallas native, most recently served as the offensive line coach with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023.

McKnight has over 20 years of coaching experience, including six seasons in pro football with Hamilton, the Edmonton Elks (2011), Houston Roughnecks (2020) and Sea Dragons. He has also spent 15 seasons in the NCAA at Southeast Missouri State (1981), Hawaii (1999-2000, 2006-07), Grossmont (2001-03), San Diego State (2005), Southern Methodist (2008-10), Lamar (2012-13) and Washington State (2021).

Hamilton has also added Canadian defensive lineman Deionte Knights and released Canadian linebacker Enoch Penney-Laryea. Knight played two games this season — and 23 over three seasons — with the Toronto Argonauts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.