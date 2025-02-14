The Tiger-Cats have signed defensive lineman Casey Sayles to an extension that keeps him in Hamilton through the 2026 season, the team announced on Friday.

Sayles, 29, was named All-CFL for defensive linemen after an impressive campaign in 2024. The fourth-year veteran suited up in 17 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, leading the team with seven quarterback sacks while adding 37 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery.

“Casey has been an integral part of our defence over the past two seasons,” said General Manager Ted Goveia in a news release.

“His leadership and work ethic sets the standard for the rest of the locker room and his commitment to the Hamilton community speaks volumes. We’re looking forward to seeing him remain a foundational part of our defensive line in the years ahead.”

Sayles was also named to the All-CFL team in 2023.

Sayles spent his first two seasons in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning the 2021 Grey Cup with Winnipeg in his first season in the league.

Prior to joining the Blue Bombers, Sayles spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2018-19) and Los Angeles Rams (2017).

In 64 career games, the Omaha, Neb. native has 151 tackles, 25 sacks and two forced fumbles.