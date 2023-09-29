HAMILTON — Jameer Thurman has never had a problem getting himself up to play football, but the veteran linebacker admits he'll have a bit more juice than usual Saturday night.

Thurman leads Hamilton against the Calgary Stampeders (4-9) in a key contest at Tim Hortons Field. It will mark Thurman's first game against the franchise he spent four seasons with before signing with the Tiger-Cats in February as a free agent.

Watch the matchup LIVE Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

"I'm up for any challenge, it doesn't matter who's out there," Thurman said Friday following Hamilton's walkthrough. "Being Calgary, of course, it's going to be a little bit extra."

Thurman's best season with Calgary was in 2018 when he registered 82 tackles (16 special-teams tackles), two sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. He ended that campaign helping the Stampeders win a Grey Cup title.

The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman hasn't skipped a beat with Hamilton. The 28-year-old Chicago native has a team-high 74 tackles (one special-teams tackle), three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

This marks the first and only meeting this season between the two teams. Hamilton enters action third in the East Division, two points behind second-place Montreal, while Calgary is tied with idle Edmonton (4-11) for fourth in the West Division.

Hamilton will clinch a playoff berth with a win and Montreal victory over Ottawa on Saturday. But Thurman said the Ticats aren't concerning themselves with the potential post-season implications.

"The main thing right now is getting the win, that's all I care about," he said. "It puts us in a greater position playoff-wise as well . . . we can only control what we can control and that's it."

Calgary quarterback Jake Maier leads the CFL in passing (3,581 yards) but has thrown as many touchdowns (15) as interceptions. The Stampeders will also be minus starting Canadian centre Sean McEwen (foot).

But the offence will still feature receiver Reggie Begelton (CFL-high 78 catches, 1,028 yards, four TDs), and running back Ka'Deem Carey (1,131 rushing yards last season) will start despite dealing with sickness earlier this week.

"I know as a defence there's going to be a lot of opportunities for us to make plays, I know that for a fact," Thurman said. "I know everything about them, pretty much, and they know me as well.

"I'm looking forward to us playing chess and going after each other but I have a lot of guys on our defence with me as well. I think we're very prepared and ready to go."

Rookie quarterback Taylor Powell makes a seventh straight start for Hamilton and ninth this season. He has a solid 69.3 completion percentage with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions and his 3-5 overall record includes three losses to the Toronto Argonauts.

Both teams are also coming off losses last week. Calgary dropped a 28-11 home decision to Montreal while Hamilton lost 29-14 in Toronto.

Calgary is 2-5 away from McMahon Stadium and 2-4 versus the East Division. Hamilton is 2-5 at Tim Hortons field but 3-2 when facing West Division competition.

Saturday will also mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and both teams will wear orange jerseys during the pre-game warmups. Calgary will also have a special logo on their helmets for the contest.

Dave Dickenson, Calgary's head coach/GM, said Thurman and Co. have been playing well of late.

"They're playing with some momentum," he said. "Their defence has always been good.

"They bring a lot of different looks, some pressure and then they fake the pressure and come off. It's about being in manageable second-down situations and hopefully getting touchdowns, not field goals."

Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's head coach/president of football operations, said the Ticats can't focus only on shutting down Calgary's aerial game.

"For the most part they're going to take what you give them," he said. "If you want to pack the box, they're going to take their shots . . . if you're light in the box they're going to run it and they've got good gap schemes and things like that.

"Overall, what I'm saying is they're well coached in all three phases and you have to play a complete game to come out on top against these guys."

American defensive lineman Jamal Davis II, the former Montreal Alouette who signed with Hamilton on Tuesday, will be on the roster Saturday backing up defensive end Ja'Gared Davis. But veteran receiver Derel Walker, who also joined the Ticats on Tuesday, won't suit up.

"I think he (Jamal Davis II) has the opportunity to add some value to a football team that's already pretty good up there," Steinauer said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.