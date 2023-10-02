HAMILTON — Simoni Lawrence is back doing what he does best with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Injuries last year limited Lawrence to 10 games and 45 defensive tackles — both career lows over his 10 seasons in Hamilton. But the gregarious linebacker is putting together a solid '23 campaign, having appeared in all 15 of the Ticats' regular-season games and registering 72 defensive tackles, second on the team behind Jameer Thurman (79).

Lawrence has also recorded two tackles for a loss, three sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

On Saturday night, the six-foot-one, 231-pound Lawrence had a team-high seven tackles as Hamilton (7-8) clinched a CFL playoff berth with a 22-15 home victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-11).

"It's just part of the game," Lawrence said. "I've always been a dominant player when I'm healthy, it's just what it is.

"I'm just going to ride it all the way into the playoffs."

Lawrence anchored a Hamilton defence that held Calgary to five Rene Paredes field goals. Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier, who entered weekend action as the CFL's passing leader (3,581 yards) finished 26-of-44 passing for 246 yards.

"I think we did what we were supposed to do against that Calgary team," Lawrence said. "We knew going into the game it was going to be hard for them to score touchdowns or do anything on our defence.

"We just played good team defence."

Lawrence's on-field tenacity and tireless community work have long made him a fan favourite in Hamilton. While the 34-year-old native of Upper Darby, Pa., is back chasing down opposing ball carriers like a heat-seeking missile, he still relishes interacting with Ticats fans _ young and old _ with a broad smile and infectious chuckle.

Last week, Lawrence visited a Hamilton season-ticket holder who was in hospital. Sadly, the Ticats supporter passed away but in a tweet, another said, 'His wife told me Simoni was his last joyful moment."

Three times Lawrence has been the East Division's top defensive player. He had a season-high 11 tackles (along with a sack and fumble recovery) in a 27-14 loss to Montreal on Aug. 5 and has amassed 26 tackles over the Ticats' last four games.

In February, Lawrence signed a one-year deal to remain in Hamilton. He has called southern Ontario home since he was dealt to the Ticats in 2013, after starting his CFL career with Edmonton in 2012.

"Leadership comes in a lot of different forms," said Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's head coach and president of football operations. "It's not always the guy who huddles everybody up, it's not always the guy that leads the team in the statistical column.

"Sometimes you just have to embody it and that's where you really do lean on experience. Simoni, after an injury-plagued (2022) committed to making his body ready for a 25-week season. This guy comes to work every single day. He brings energy every single day and I know I've said that since he's been here but that's really the truth. Just happy for him and what a great example for the young guys . . . just to see what it looks like to be a pro."

Lawrence has long been viewed as one of the CFL's most colourful trash talkers but he's consistently been able to back it up. Earlier this year, Lawrence cracked the league's top-10 in all-time defensive tackles (730 and counting).

Lawrence also holds the CFL record for most defensive tackles in a game with 17 set in 2019.

"It's just lead by example, you know what I mean," Lawrence said. "Everybody's in Hamilton and they see where the fans are going 21 crazy (Lawrence's jersey is No. 21) and show them why they're going 21 crazy every week.

"It's about producing every week."

Having clinched a playoff berth means Hamilton will play for a spot in the Grey Cup game slated for Nov. 19 at Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats appeared in the '21 title game on their home turf, losing a heartbreaking 33-25 overtime decision to Winnipeg.

Hamilton owns the CFL's longest Grey Cup drought, last winning in 1999.

"It's a one-game process, you know," Lawrence said. "We're going to be in the East semifinal and that's what I'm looking forward to right now the most, just proving that game because especially in the CFL, we've got to take it one game at a time.

"As much as I want to skip and fast forward and get to the Grey Cup, there's a lot of business to take care of still."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oc. 2, 2023.