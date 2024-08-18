The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced some good news on Sunday morning as both wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu and quarterback Taylor Powell were discharged from hospital Saturday night after receiving treatment for injuries suffered against the Edmonton Elks.

Hakunavanhu left the field on a stretcher and was taken to hospital by ambulance after being tackled during the first play from scrimmage during Saturday's loss to the Elks.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti later reported Hakunavanhu was stable after having precautionary imaging done.

The 27-year-old caught a pass from Powell over the middle and twisted awkwardly while being tackled. The team later said he suffered a head injury but was conscious as he left the field with full movement in his extremities.

Hakunavanhu remained down after the conclusion of the play, which resulted in a fumble recovery for Edmonton. He was quickly attended to by the training staff and eventually left the field in an ambulance bound for Hamilton General Hospital.

Players on both teams as well as fans at Tim Hortons Field applauded as Hakunavanhu was loaded onto the stretcher. The game was delayed about 40 minutes, and the Elks eventually went on to win 47-22.

The York University product is in his first season with the Ticats, spending his previous three CFL campaigns with the Calgary Stampeders. Hakunavanhu had eight catches for 156 yards and four touchdowns in seven games so far this season coming into play Saturday.

Later in the game, Powell was taken to hospital in an ambulance after leaving with a head injury suffered in the first quarter. Powell took a hard hit at the end of a scramble and walked off the field under his own power, but emerged from the blue medical tent without his helmet. He was also stable after having precautionary imaging done in hospital.

Hamilton will be back in action next Friday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers.