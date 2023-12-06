The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday that Scott Milanovich has been named the 27th head coach in team history.

The announcement comes a day after the Ticats shook up their organization, moving former head coach Orlondo Steinauer to the president of football operations role and Ed Hervey to the general manager's chair.

Steinauer spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Tiger-Cats, with Hamilton making the playoffs in all five years. The Tiger-Cats reached the Grey Cup in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2021, with Steinauer being named the CFL's Coach of the Year in 2019.

This past season, the Black and Gold clinched a playoff berth and fell to the eventual Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes in the East Semifinal.

“First and foremost, Scott is an outstanding person and a proven head coach in the CFL.” Said Steinauer in a statement. “He did an outstanding job with us last year when he took on an expanded role and we know his leadership will bring tremendous value to our organization. We’re looking forward to the 2024 season and we're excited that Scott and his family will continue to be a part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Milanovich joined the Tiger-Cats as a senior assistant coach in 2023 and took over the offensive play calling duties in August after a 3-6 start to the season. Under Milanovich, the Tiger-Cats offence improved and helped guide the team to its fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

“I want to thank Bob Young, Scott Mitchell, Orlondo Steinauer, Ed Hervey and Hamilton Sports Group for this opportunity.” Said Milanovich in a statement. “There is an outstanding foundation in place and I’m excited to get to work and help bring a championship to Hamilton.”

“Scott is a proven winner, who brings a tremendous pedigree to our organization.” Said Hervey in a statement. “He will continue to be a tremendous asset to our football staff and we’re thrilled that he and his family have chosen to remain in Hamilton.”

A native of Butler, Penn., Milanovich brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the Tiger-Cats, including five seasons as a head coach with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-16) where he won a Grey Cup in 2012 and was named the CFL’s Coach of the Year that same season.

Before joining the Argonauts, Milanovich held various roles with the Alouettes over five seasons (2007-11) where he won two Grey Cups (‘09, ’10) as the club’s assistant head coach & offensive coordinator. His CFL coaching experience also includes stops in Edmonton (2020) as the club’s head coach and as the quarterbacks coach with the Calgary Stampeders (2003).

Milanovich has also spent time in the NFL, serving as the quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19), where he worked with quarterback Blake Bortles and held the same role with for two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2021-22).