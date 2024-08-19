HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired Chris Jones as a senior defensive assistant and have cut ties with assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mark Washington, the CFL club announced Monday.

The club said in a release that Jones will take over defensive play-calling duties after it "mutually agreed to part ways" with Washington.

The announcement comes after the Ticats (2-8) were defeated 47-22 by the Edmonton Elks (3-7) on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

Jones was fired as head coach and general manager of the Elks in July after the team got off to an 0-5 start.

The move reunites Jones with Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich. The two led the Argonauts to a Grey Cup title in 2012 with Milanovich as head coach and Jones as defensive coordinator.

Jones led Edmonton to a Grey Cup in 2015 as head coach, and was the CFL's coach of the year in 2018 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.