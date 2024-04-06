Three-time CFL All-Star offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl announced his retirement after 15 seasons on Saturday.

Van Zeyl spent the last four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he played in 36 regular season games and seven playoff games, helping the team reach the Grey Cup in 2019 and 2021.

He was named an All-Star and the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2019.

“Chris's career in the CFL has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has achieved incredible feats both on and off of the field, making him the epitome of professionalism,” said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations of the Tiger-Cats.

“It was awesome to coach Chris over the years, but also rewarding to see him develop into an outstanding leader and person. In addition to expressing sincere appreciation to Chris for the contributions he has made to our organization and the city of Hamilton, we extend our best to him and his family in the future.”

The Fonthill, Ont. native played 192 games in his 15-year career that started with the Toronto Argonauts from 2008-18. He played in four Grey Cups, winning two of them (2012, '17), and was named a CFL All-Star following the 2013, '17 and '19 seasons.

In addition to his contributions on the field, Van Zeyl made an incredible impact on the Hamilton community and was named the recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Trophy in 2021, which is presented to the player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans.