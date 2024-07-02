The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday that the team has parted ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau.

“We thank Paul for his contributions and wish him all the best in the future,” said Tiger-Cats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich in a statement.

The team added that an announcement regarding a new special teams coordinator will be made in the near future.

Boudreau joined the Tiger-Cats this season after spending the last eight seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including serving as the club’s special teams coordinator since 2017.

His coaching experience includes a stint in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and stops at the NCAA level at Central Connecticut State, Widener, Fitchburg State, Connecticut State, Brown, Cincinnati and Northeastern. He is a two-time Grey Cup champion (2019, 2021) and has coached in four consecutive Grey Cups (2019, 2021-23).

The Tiger-Cats have struggled out of the gate this season with an 0-4 record.