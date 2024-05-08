Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had a walking boot on his right leg as the team opened rookie and quarterback portion of training camp Wednesday.

Taylor Powell, Harrison Frost and Kevin Thomson were the active quarterbacks during Wednesday's session. Head coach Scott Milanovich said Mitchell has "swelling" in his leg, but expects to him to begin practising on Monday.

"(Mitchell) has been working his butt off. I don’t know if it’s a case of maybe overdoing it, but at this point it’s precautionary." Milanovich said.

Mitchell is entering his second season with the Tiger-Cats after an injury-plagued first year. He was limited six regular-season games, throwing for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He returned in time for the postseason, but did not start in Hamilton's loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports the walking boot is on the same leg Mitchell fractured and needed surgery on last summer.

The 34-year-old pivot restructured his contract in the off-season, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reporting in January that changes included some protection for the Tiger-Cats in case of injury.

Hamilton will play their first preseason game on May 25 against the Ottawa Redblacks.