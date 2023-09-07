Quarterback Mathew Shiltz is listed as the third-string option for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats against the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday Night Football.

Shiltz, 30, has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since the Tiger-Cats' Week 6 win over the Edmonton Elks.

The Butler product from St. Charles, Ill., was replaced by Taylor Powell. who has since been the Tiger-Cats' starting quarterback as Bo Levi Mitchell reminds on the injured list.

Powell has played in 11 games for the 4-7 Tiger-cats, throwing for 1,268 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Kai Locksley and Mike Glass have served as backup options to Powell.