Quarterback Matthew Shiltz took first-team reps for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday ahead of their Eastern semifinal date with the Montreal Alouettes.

Fellow pivot Bo Levi Mitchell was a limited participant, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Tiger-cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said Tuesday that the two would both see time under centre come kickoff on Saturday, a tandem that has been rolled out in recent weeks as they ramp back up from respective injuries.

Mitchell, 33, spent two stints on the six-game injured list this season. The first of which was with a lower-body injury he suffered against the Toronto Argonauts in the second game of the season. The second came in Week 8 after he fractured his leg against the Ottawa Redblacks. The former long-time Stampeder has thrown for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season in six games.

The 30-year-old Shiltz was sidelined in Week 6 with a lower-body injury of his own and has thrown for 1,556 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games.

Rookie quarterback Taylor Powell has shouldered much of the load for the Ticats this season, playing in 16 games, throwing for a team-high 2,283 yards and 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Shiltz and Mitchell both appeared in Week 19 against the BC Lions and combined for 315 passing yards.