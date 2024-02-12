The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they have re-signed American defensive back Richard Leonard.

The 32-year-old saddles up for his sixth season with the Tiger-Cats (2017-19, 2022-23) coming off a 2023 campaign where he posted 48 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, three interceptions, nine pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery.

The Miami native spent the 2021 season with the Calgary Stampeders, making 25 defensive tackles and an interception in 13 games before re-joining the Black and Gold in 2022.

Leonard was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 and has been named an East Division All-Star three times (2017, 2019, 2022).