Free agent wide receiver Tim White is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on a two-year deal, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

White, 29, had a career year with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,269 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Santa Clara, Calif., native has spent the last three seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2021-23), amassing 3,308 yards on 225 receptions.

More details to follow.