Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu left the field on a stretcher and was taken to hospital by ambulance after being tackled during the first play from scrimmage in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks.

The 27-year-old caught a pass from quarterback Taylor Powell over the middle and twisted awkwardly while being tackled. The team later said he suffered a head injury but was conscious as he left the field with full movement in his extremities. The Ticats added he was transported to hospital for further medical evaluation.

Hakunavanhu remained down after the conclusion of the play, which resulted in a fumble recovery for Edmonton. He was quickly attended to by the training staff and eventually left the field in an ambulance bound for Hamilton General Hospital.

Players on both teams as well as fans at Tim Hortons Field applauded as Hakunavanhu was loaded onto the stretcher. The game was delayed about 40 minutes.

The York University product is in his first season with the Ticats, spending his previous three CFL campaigns with the Calgary Stampeders. Hakunavanhu had eight catches for 156 yards and four touchdowns in seven games so far this season coming into play Saturday.

More details to come.