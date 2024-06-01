The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released Canadian defensive end Mason Bennett on Saturday as the team gears up for the 2024 CFL season.

Bennett, 26, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this off-season but signed a one-year extension to stay in Hamilton in February.

The 6-foot-4 defensive had a career year in 2022, registering 28 tackles and five sacks in 17 games.

However, his stats plummeted last season, recording five tackles and one sack in only five appearances.

The Tiger-Cats are coming off a third-place finish in the East Division last year with an 8-10 record and will begin the 2024 season against the Calgary Stampeders on June 7.