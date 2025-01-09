HAMILTON — James Butler took full advantage of his head start on CFL free agency Thursday.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released the veteran running back, who was slated to become a free agent Feb. 11. But hours later, the five-foot-eight, 215-pound Chicago native signed with the B.C. Lions, the team he began his CFL career with in 2021.

"JB's track record as a proven runner in this league speaks for itself," Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. "Both his pass protection and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield make him a great fit for (rookie head coach) Buck Pierce and our offence.

"We are happy to have him back."

Butler, 29, appeared in 11 regular-season games last year, rushing for 522 yards with two TDs while adding 45 catches for 372 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Greg Bell (625 yards rushing, six touchdowns in eight games) established himself as Hamilton's starting running back.

In 2023, Butler's first season in Hamilton, he ran for 1,116 yards and seven TDs in 17 games. He also recorded 61 catches for 527 yards and a touchdown.

Both Butler's rushing and receiving totals that year were career highs.

Butler signed with Hamilton as a free agent following the 2022 season. After running for 497 yards in his first season with B.C., Butler rushed for 1,060 yards the following year.

Hamilton also released American defensive lineman Trevon Mason while signing Canadian Owen Hubert and import Spencer Waege, both also defensive linemen.

