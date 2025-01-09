HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have given James Butler a head start on CFL free agency.

The Ticats released the veteran running back Thursday. Butler, 29, was slated to become a free agent Feb. 11.

Butler appeared in 11 regular-season games last year, rushing for 522 yards with two TDs while adding 45 catches for 372 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Greg Bell (625 yards rushing, six touchdowns in eight games) established himself as Hamiton's starting running back.

In 2023, Butler's first season in Hamilton, he ran for 1,116 yards and seven TDs in 17 games. He also recorded 61 catches for 527 yards and a touchdown.

Both Butler's rushing and receiving totals that year were career highs.

The five-foot-eight, 215-pound Butler signed with Hamilton as a free agent following the 2022 season. He began his CFL career with the B.C. Lions in 2021 and rushed for 1,060 yards with the club the following year.

Hamilton also released American defensive lineman Trevon Mason while signing Canadian Owen Hubert and import Spencer Waege, both also defensive linemen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.