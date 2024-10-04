HAMILTON — Shemar Bridges' stellar CFL season has come to a premature end.

Hamilton's rookie receiver took to social media Friday to make the announcement.

Bridges didn't provide a reason why, but he didn't practise all week due to a thigh injury and was placed on the one-game injured list, meaning he would miss the club's home game Friday night versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound Bridges has been a big find for the Tiger-Cats. The 26-year-old native of Jacksonville, Fla., has 83 catches for 933 yards and four TDs in 15 games with Hamilton.

Bridges was poised to break the CFL's single-season record for most catches by a first-year player.

Derel Walker holds the mark at 89, set in 2015 when he was the league's top rookie with Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.