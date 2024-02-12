The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they have signed All-Star defensive lineman Casey Sayles through the 2025 season.

Sayles was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Sayles, 28, started 17 games for the Black and Gold in 2023, leading the team in both sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (five), while adding 50 total tackles and three pass knockdowns.

The Omaha, Neb., was named a CFL and divisional All-Star for the first time in his career in 2023 and was named to the CFL Honour Roll in weeks 12 and 17.

Sayles has played 49 career CFL games, including 43 starts over his three seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22), totaling 114 tackles, 18 quarterback sacks, six tackles for loss, four pass knockdowns and two forced fumbles.