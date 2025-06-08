The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Sunday that they have signed American quarterback Jake Dolegala to their practice roster.

Dolegala, 28, has spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers over his three seasons in the CFL.

He played in 13 games with the Roughriders in 2023, where he completed 216 of 333 passes for 2,641 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, though he has primarily been used off the bench in his time in the CFL.

Before joining the Roughriders, Dolegala spent time on the practice rosters of the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

In 20 career CFL games, the 6-foot-7 native of Hamburg, NY has thrown for 2,953 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.