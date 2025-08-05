The Hamilton Tiger-Cats made a pair of roster additions on Tuesday, signing American running back Kevin Brown and Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves to deals.

Brown, 28, played in three games with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this season, where he carried the ball 18 times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

The Mount Pleasant, S.C. native has struggled to recapture his brilliant form in 2023, when he ran for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns with the Edmonton Elks.

In 15 games since with the Elks and Argonauts, Brown has averaged 4.7 yards per carry with just one touchdown.

For his CFL career with the Elks and Argonauts, Brown has a total of 2,186 rushing yards with six touchdowns to go along with 79 catches for 568 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Tiger-Cats (6-2) are coming off a 28-24 victory over the Elks, their sixth win in a row that has pushed Hamilton above the Montreal Alouettes for the best record in the East Division.