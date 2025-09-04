The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced the signing of American wide receiver and kick returning Phillip Brooks.

The 25-year-old played five seasons at Kansas State University, catching 182 passes for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 1,559 kick and punt return yards and four return touchdowns. As a returner, he earned All-Big 12 First Team honours in 2020 and Second Team honours in 2022.

Brooks attended Ticats camp earlier this year after a stint with the BC Lions.

Hamilton also annoucned that American running back Treshaun Ward has been released.