The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that the club has signed all-star American defensive back Jamal Peters to a one-year contract extension.

Peters has played 12 games with the Ticats in 2024, recoding 38 tackles and four interceptions.

He joined Hamilton as a free agent in February 2024 after spending the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. In 48 career CFL games, Peters has totalled 155 defensive tackles, 15 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

He was both a CFL and East Division All-Star in 2022.

The club also announced the signing of American defensive back Cameron Dantzler.

The 26-year-old played two games with the NFL's New Orleans Saints last season.

Dantzler played 37 NFL games with the Saints, and Minnesota Vikings, recording 149 tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He was originally selected in the third round (89th overall) by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft.