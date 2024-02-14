The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix to a two-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old started 15 games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2023, recording 22 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, six sacks, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The O'Fallon, Illinois native has played 38 games in his CFL career, all with the Argos, totalling 64 defensive tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks, six pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-4, 270 pound Hendrix originally signed with the NFL's Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Pittsburgh and later spent time with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.