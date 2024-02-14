HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive linemen Dewayne Hendrix and Brandon Barlow to two-year contracts.

The moves came Wednesday, the second day of CFL free agency. Hendrix and Barlow are both former Toronto Argonauts.

Hamilton also signed offensive lineman Evan Johnson and receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange, both Canadians.

Hendrix, 27, had 22 tackles (four for loss), six sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in 15 regular-season games last year with Toronto.

The six-foot-four, 270-pound Hendrix spent three seasons with the Argos, starting 37-of-38 contests. He accumulated 64 tackles (10 for loss), eight sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Barlow was with Toronto the previous two seasons. The six-foot-four, 260-pound Barlow had 31 total tackles (29 defensive) in 2023 along with nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Both Hendrix and Barlow earned Grey Cup rings with Toronto in 2022.

The six-foot-four, 290-pound Johnson started 12 games last season at left guard for Saskatchewan. The 29-year-old Regina native has appeared in 101 career regular-season games with the Riders (2021-23) and Ottawa Redblacks (2017-19).

Johnson played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan and was taken in the first round, No. 9 overall, by Ottawa in the 2017 CFL draft.

O’Leary-Orange, 27, registered six catches for 111 yards and a TD in 18 regular-season contests last year with Winnipeg. The six-foot-four, 226-pound Toronto native recorded 25 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns over three seasons with the Bombers (2021-23).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.