The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed national wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky on Sunday.

Wolitarsky, 29, played seven seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording 2,954 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns on 227 receptions in his career.

“I’ve known Drew for seven years and he has the most magnetic personality I’ve ever come across,” said Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia in a statement. " “In addition to being an extremely talented football player, Drew has a natural ability to lead and unite a football team. Whether it’s running a position meeting, putting in extra work before and after practice or playing his guitar for his teammates in the locker room, I know Drew will do whatever it takes to make the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a better football club.”

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver appeared in 10 games with the Blue Bombers last season, recording 403 receiving yards with a touchdown on 33 receptions.

Wolitarsky is a two-time Grey Cup champion, helping the Blue Bombers win in 2019 and 2021 and helped lead the team to five straight appearances in the Grey Cup Final.

The University of Minnesota alumn is listed as a Canadian national under CFL rules as his mother is a native of Montreal.