The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National WR Luther Hakunavanhu to a two-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hakunavanhu, 27, played 16 games for the Calgary Stampeders last season, where he caught 23 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

He was born in Gweru, Zimbabwe, but was raised in Edmonton, Alb. and has suited up in 35 games over three seasons with the Stampeders.

Hakunavanhu was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 CFL Draft by the Stampeders after playing in college at York University.

The Tiger-Cats have already made multiple big moves in the early portion of CFL free-agency, picking up former All-Stars in DL Casey Sayles and DB Jamal Peters.

Hamilton missed the playoffs in 2023 after they finished the season with two straight losses and an 8-10 record.