The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday they have signed American running back Greg Bell.

The 25-year-old recently spent time with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers (2023) after signing with the Detroit Lions (2022) as an undrafted free agent.

A native of Chula Vista, Calif., Bell played 21 games over two seasons at San Diego State University (2020-21), where he totaled 1,728 yards on 358 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns and 15 receptions for 119 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Prior to his time at SDSU, Bell played at Arizona Western Community College, where he suited up for 21 games before transferring to the University of Nebraska. He suited up in four games in his lone season with the Cornhuskers (2018), registering 173 yards on 35 carries while adding four receptions for 14 yards.