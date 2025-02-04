The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have reached a deal with free-agent wide receiver Kenny Lawler, TSN's Dave Naylor reports.

Lawler had 41 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Naylor noted earlier that the Ottawa Redblacks had interest in Lawler, but ultimately found better value in signing wide receiver Eugene Lewis.

Lewis had 74 catches for 1,070 yards and league-best 10 touchdowns in18 games with the Edmonton Elks last season. He was named to the All-CFL team for the third time in his career.