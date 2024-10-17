HAMILTON — There'll be no playoff games this year for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but head coach Scott Milanovich feels the club can get a head start on changing that narrative in 2025.

Hamilton hosts Calgary on Friday night in a battle between two non-playoff teams. The Ticats will finish fourth in the East Division while the Stampeders remain fifth in the West, three points behind idle Edmonton with two regular-season games remaining.

"There's momentum that can be built at the end of the season," said Milanovich, who's completing his first season as Hamilton's head coach/offensive coordinator. "I've been part of situations where momentum was built and then the following season it took off.

"What I don't want to have happen is have a lull where you lose what we've kind of started building over the last six weeks. I want to take that into the off-season and training camp."

Hamilton (6-10) played itself back into playoff contention with four straight victories before suffering a 31-10 home loss to Winnipeg on Oct. 4. The Toronto Argonauts (9-7) eliminated the Ticats from post-season contention with a 14-11 road win over the Blue Bombers last Friday.

For some coaches, that would present an opportunity to audition new players under game conditions. But Milanovich said his priority is to field the best team possible in order to secure the victory, although he did leave the door open to getting backup quarterback Taylor Powell some reps down the stretch.

"He may not play, I'm not making any promises," Milanovich said. "But other than him we're playing the best guys available."

With that in mind, rookie Greg Bell will start at running back ahead of veteran James Butler, who'll come off the roster. Cornerback Jamal Peters (neck) is out while defensive lineman Nick Usher (ankle) returns.

For Calgary (4-11-1), receiver Cam Echols (head) comes into the lineup while receiver Cam Tucker (hamstring) goes off.

Hamilton starter Bo Levi Mitchell will get a second shot at earning his first win over his former team. Mitchell, who spent his first 10 CFL seasons with Calgary before joining the Ticats in 2023, completed 27-of-38 passes for 300 yards with a TD and interception in a 32-24 season-opening road loss to the Stampeders on June 7.

Mitchell leads the CFL in passing yards (4,576), touchdowns (26) and interceptions (16). The 34-year-old Texan, a two-time Grey Cup champion and twice the league's outstanding player, is closing in on his third 5,000-yard passing campaign.

The contest is Hamilton's last this season at Tim Hortons Field, where it is 3-5. But the Ticats have won three of their last four home games against Calgary.

Life on the road has been miserable for the Stampeders, who're 0-7 this season away from McMahon Stadium. In fact, they're just 1-12 in their last 13 games away from home.

Having said that, though, Calgary is looking for its first season sweep of Hamilton since 2018.

"We're trying to win, that's the first priority and will always be," Dave Dickenson, Calgary's head coach/GM, told reporters in the Alberta city this week. "We'll probably rotate more, for sure we will … but we still expect the same performance and the same execution no matter who plays."

American Matt Shiltz will start at quarterback for Calgary. He was 18-of-33 passing for 215 yards with a TD an interception in the Stamps' 23-18 home loss to Edmonton (6-11) last week while rushing five times for 64 yards.

Shiltz spent two seasons in Hamilton (2022-23) before joining the Stampeders in free agency.

"I think he did some good things for us (versus Edmonton)," Dickenson said of Shiltz. "He's going up against his former team and probably has some familiarity there but different coaches.

"Hopefully he feels good with how our offence is structured and can make plays."

Calgary is riding an eight-game winless streak (0-7-1) and sports a 2-4-1 record against East Division teams. Hamilton is 2-7 versus the West Division.

Both teams will finish their season on the road. Hamilton travels to Ottawa on Oct. 25 while Calgary visits Saskatchewan the following night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.