The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have a new head coach in the near future after announcing that Orlondo Steinauer will focus on the President of Football Operations role.

Ed Hervey was named the team’s general manager Tuesday, with the team stating a new head coach to replace Steinauer will be announced this week.

"Hamilton is a special place for me and my family and I'm extremely proud of the sustainable culture and foundation that we have established," said Steinauer. "In my five years as Head Coach, we’ve had success and accomplished a great deal. Now is the time for me to concentrate on my responsibilities as President of Football Operations and help the incredible people who work here every day as we strive for championships.”

Steinauer has spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Tiger-Cats, with Hamilton making the playoffs in all five years. The Tiger-Cats reached the Grey Cup in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2021, with Steinauer being named the CFL's Coach of the Year in 2019.

Hervey joined the Tiger-Cats in December 2021, as Assistant General Manager and Senior Advisor to the President of Football Operations. A 14-year veteran of CFL front offices, Hervey’s resume as a General Manager includes four seasons in Edmonton (2013-16) and two seasons with the BC Lions (2018-19). Hervey was the architect behind Edmonton’s championship team in 2015 and made three consecutive division finals after going 4-14 in his first season.

“I am excited and humbled for this opportunity to be the General Manager of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. I would like to thank Scott Mitchell, Orlondo Steinauer and the Hamilton Sports Group for their support throughout this process.” said Hervey. “This is an incredible organization with a high-quality football operations department full of talented, hardworking people. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to work with each of them.”

Steinauer led the Black and Gold to a 8-10 record, despite missing starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for stretches of the season, combined with the loss of primary backup Matthew Shiltz as well. The Ticats also parted ways with offensive coordinator Tommy Condell, with Scott Milanovich took over the playcalling duties.

Milanovich was hired by Edmonton in December of 2019 but never ended up coaching a game for the team because the 2020 CFL season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to being hired by Edmonton, he spent three seasons (2017-2019) as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach.

He spent four years as head coach of the Toronto Argonauts, guiding the team to the 2012 Grey Cup title in his first year.

The Tiger-Cats clinched a playoff berth and fell to the eventual Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes in the East Semifinal.