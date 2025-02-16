The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are releasing American defensive lineman Brandon Barlow, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. Lalji adds that Barlow is expected to sign with the Edmonton Elks.

Barlow, 27, recorded five sacks and 40 defensive tackles last season with the Ticats.

The Cohoes, NY, native spent the first two seasons of his career with the Toronto Argonauts. His best season came in 2023 when he recorded nine sacks and 30 defensive tackles in 14 games. He won a Grey Cup with the Argos in 2022.