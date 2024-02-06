Scoreboard

Tiger-Cats to sign DB Peters to deal

Jamal Peters has agreed to a deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to become the CFL's highest paid defensive back, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Peters spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 27-year-old played in 13 games last season for the Argos, tallying four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 32 defensive tackles. In January of last year, Peters signed a futures contract with the Atlanta Falcons, but was released the following June and returned to play for Toronto.

A native of Bassfield, Miss., Peters has played in a total of 36 career CFL regular season games over three seasons and has 120 tackles, one sack and 11 picks. He helped the Argos to a Grey Cup title in 2023. 

Peters played collegiately at Mississippi State University. 