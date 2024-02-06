Jamal Peters has agreed to a deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to become the CFL's highest paid defensive back, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Peters spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.

Jamal Peters will be leaving the #Argos for the crosstown rival #TiCats when #CFLFA opens. He’s agreed to a deal that will make him the highest paid DB in @CFL pic.twitter.com/eZecwwOcYf — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 6, 2024

The 27-year-old played in 13 games last season for the Argos, tallying four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 32 defensive tackles. In January of last year, Peters signed a futures contract with the Atlanta Falcons, but was released the following June and returned to play for Toronto.

A native of Bassfield, Miss., Peters has played in a total of 36 career CFL regular season games over three seasons and has 120 tackles, one sack and 11 picks. He helped the Argos to a Grey Cup title in 2023.

Peters played collegiately at Mississippi State University.